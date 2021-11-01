India registered 12,514 new Covid-19 cases and 251 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. The new fatalities increased the country's overall death toll to 4,58,437.

The recovery of 12,718 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,36,68,560. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.20 per cent. The active caseload stood at 1,58,817, the lowest in 248 days.

Active cases presently constitute 0.46 per cent of the country's total positive cases, the lowest since March 2020. Also in the same period, a total of 8,81,379 tests were conducted across the country.

India has so far conducted over 60.92 crore cumulative tests. Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 1.17 per cent has remained less than 2 per cent for the last 38 days now.

The daily positivity rate stands at 1.42 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for last 28 days and less than 3 per cent for 63 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 12,77,542 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 106.31 crore as of Monday morning. This has been achieved through 1,06,32,634 sessions.

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 246.6 mn

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 246.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.99 million and vaccinations soared to over 6.94 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number number of vaccine doses administered stood at 246,693,288, 4,999,486, and 6,947,883,074, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 45,967,772 and 745,805, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 34,273,300 cases and Brazil third with 21,810,855 infections.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are the UK (9,100,442), Russia (8,377,984), Turkey (8,032,958), France (7,268,527), Iran (5,924,638), Argentina (5,288,807), Spain (5,011,148), Colombia (5,002,387), Italy (4,771,965), Germany (4,607,958), Indonesia (4,244,358) and Mexico (3,805,765), the CSSE figures showed.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (607,824), India (457,740), Mexico (288,276), Russia (234,194), Peru (200,246), Indonesia (143,405), the UK (141,055), Italy (132,100), Colombia (127,281), Iran (126,303), France (118,625) and Argentina (115,950).