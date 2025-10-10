India to reopen Embassy in Kabul, upgrade ties with Taliban: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday expressed India's commitment to Afghanistan's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence and announced India's upgradation of Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of Embassy. He said that Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's visit to India marks an important step in advancing bilateral ties and affirming the enduring friendship between two nations.

In his opening remarks during his meeting with Muttaqi in New Delhi on Friday, EAM Jaishankar also recalled the talks held with Afghan Foreign Minister after the April 22 Pahalgam attack and earthquake in Kunar and Nangarhar.

He said, "India is fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan. Closer cooperation between us contributes to your national development, as well as regional stability and resilience. To enhance that, I am pleased to announce today the upgrading of India's Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of Embassy of India."

He expressed India's interest in Afghanistan's development and progress. EAM Jaishankar said that he and Muttaqi can speak about the maintenance and repairs of finished projects and steps to complete others.

"As a contiguous neighbour and a well-wisher of the Afghan people, India has a deep interest in your development and progress. Today, I reaffirm that our longstanding partnership that has seen so many Indian projects in Afghanistan stands renewed. We can discuss the maintenance and repairs of finished projects as well as steps to complete others to which we have already committed. Beyond that, other development priorities of Afghanistan can be discussed by our teams."

Highlighting India's assistance to Afghanistan over the years, he said, "India has long extended support for the health security of Afghanistan, including during the Covid pandemic. We are now ready to commit to six new projects, whose details can be announced after the conclusion of our talks. A gift of 20 ambulances is another gesture of good will and I would like to handover 5 of them to you personally as a symbolic step."

"India will also provide MRI and CT scan machines to Afghan hospitals and deliver vaccines for immunization and cancer medicines. We have also supplied drug rehabilitation materials through UNODC and are open to doing more. As a first responder, Indian relief materials were delivered to the earthquake sites within hours of the disaster last month. We would like to contribute to the reconstruction of residences in the affected areas. India has also been a significant provider of food assistance to the Afghan people. A further consignment will be delivered in Kabul today," he added.

EAM Jaishankar expressed concern over forced repatriation of Afghan refugees.

He said, "The plight of forcibly repatriated Afghan refugees is a matter of deep concern. Their dignity and livelihood is important. India agrees to help construct residences for them and continue providing material aid to rebuild their lives."

He said that the two nations have "productive history" of cooperating on water management and irrigation.

He further said, "We note the interest on the Afghan side in taking this further and are ready to collaborate on the sustainable management of its water resources. Your invitation to Indian companies to explore mining opportunities in Afghanistan is also deeply appreciated. This can be discussed further."

EAM Jaishankar said that India and Afghanistan have a shared interest in boosting trade and commerce and expressed happiness over the commencement of additional flights between Kabul and New Delhi. He announced that India will expand avenues for Afghan students to pursue studies at Indian universities.

He said, "Our educational and capacity building programmes have long nurtured the Afghan youth. We will expand avenues for Afghan students to pursue studies at Indian universities. Sports is another longstanding connection. The emergence of Afghan cricket talent has been truly impressive. India is glad to deepen its support for Afghan cricket. As you are aware, India has introduced a new visa module for Afghan people in April 2025. As a result, we are now issuing greater number of visas, including in medical, business and student categories."

"We have a common commitment towards growth and prosperity. However, these are endangered by the shared threat of cross-border terrorism that both our nations face. We must coordinate efforts to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. We appreciate your sensitivity towards India's security concerns. Your solidarity with us in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack was noteworthy," he added.

