Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic faced off in a blockbuster semifinal at the 2025 US Open. Among the loudest cheers came from Hugh Jackman, while Oscar-winner Rami Malek also made an appearance, watching the clash with quiet intensity. Actors Owen Wilson and Ben Stiller were seen laughing, clapping, and relishing the match in equal measure.

India's popular stand-up comedian Zakir Khan was also spotted at the tournament. Dressed in formal wear, he appeared completely engrossed in the action and was seen sharing the spotlight with Bridgerton star Simone Ashley and her rumoured beau, Tim Sykes.

A spectacular day at the @usopen. Men’s semifinals with Anna Wintour. pic.twitter.com/E6SBMuyziK — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) September 5, 2025

Simone Ashley made headlines as she was seen locking lips with businessman Tim Sykes. Acclaimed American actor Adam Driver, meanwhile, attended the men's singles semifinal between Italy's Jannik Sinner and Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime on Day 13 of the tournament.

Donald Trump booed at stadium

The final, however, was overshadowed by U.S. President Donald Trump's appearance. He was loudly booed by the crowd during the national anthem before the men's singles final on Sunday. Trump appeared on the stadium screens saluting as a West Point cadet performed, prompting prolonged jeers until cameras cut away.

Heightened security for Trump's visit caused delays. Thousands of fans were left trickling in well into the first set, with Carlos Alcaraz already leading Jannik Sinner 6-2. The Secret Service later admitted that protecting the president required a comprehensive effort that may have contributed to delays for attendees.

Fans queued for over an hour at Arthur Ashe Stadium, which seats nearly 24,000. Security screenings caused the match, originally set for 2 p.m. EDT, to begin 30 minutes late. Kevin, a Brooklyn-based private equity worker, blamed Trump directly: "One hundred per cent him. Very selfish. He should know an event like this would be held up for him, especially in a city that hates him," he told Reuters.

Others were more forgiving. Karen Stark, a retired tennis fan from Michigan, said: "Trump can go wherever he wants and attend a match if he wants to."

Holy shit! During the national anthem at the US Open men's final, the moment Trump is shown on the jumbotron the entire stadium erupted in boos. To say the pedophile president is loathed in his own hometown would be an understatement. ??????? pic.twitter.com/E7pzMoi0NX — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) September 7, 2025

A Secret Service spokesperson thanked fans for their patience, while another source told Page Six the event was "absolute chaos. Cars couldn't get into parking lots, people were walking miles, and even celebs were waiting like everyone else."

After returning to Washington, Trump told reporters he "loved" attending the match, praised both players' "unbelievable talent," and added with sarcasm, "The fans were really nice. I didn't know what to expect. Usually, you'd say that would be a somewhat 'progressive' crowd, as they say nowadays."

The U.S. Open just showed Donald Trump on the screen for a second time and he got booed for 30 seconds straight.



Fans are pissed off. This is the clip that he didn't want you to see. pic.twitter.com/AxJDCgNcLC — First To Hear It (@firsttohearit) September 7, 2025

Meanwhile, the United States Tennis Association asked broadcasters of the U.S. Open to censor any protests or reaction to President Donald Trump's appearance at the men's singles final on Sunday.

Donald Trump's return marked his first US Open visit since 2015, when he was similarly booed after leaving a Serena vs. Venus Williams match. This year, invited by Rolex, he sat in a suite next to the winner's trophy, surrounded by cabinet members and family. He arrived over an hour before the scheduled start, raising a triumphant fist for the cameras.

The men's singles final was between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Italy's Jannik Sinner. The winner was Carlos Alcaraz.