India slammed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for making "unwarranted references" to Jammu and Kashmir.

Referring to the statement made in the OIC's 14th Islamic summit, held in Saudi Arabia last week, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Raveesh Kumar said, "We categorically reject yet another unacceptable reference to matters internal to India in the Final Communique adopted at the conclusion of the 14th Islamic Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states held at Makkah, Saudi Arabia on May 31, 2019."

"The OIC has no locus standi in matters relating to the state of Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral part of India. It is reiterated that OIC should refrain from making such unwarranted references," he further added.

On May 31, the OIC consisting of 57-member states approved Saudi Arabia's Yousef Aldobeay as its special envoy for Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the Pakistan Foreign Office, the OIC said, "It stood fully in support of the people of Jammu and Kashmir's achievement of their legitimate rights" and called upon India to support the people of Jammu and Kashmir under the United Nations resolutions."

The OIC is an international organisation, with 53 out of its 57 member states being Muslim-majority countries.