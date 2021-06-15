https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/762359/these-are-symptoms-blood-clot-that-may-have-developed-due-jab.jpg IBTimes IN

India's Covid caseload continued to fall with the country recording 60,461 new cases, lowest since March 29 and 2,726 fatalities due to the virus in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Tuesday.

This is the eighth consecutive day when India has reported less than one lakh Covid cases.

On June 14, India recorded 70,421 cases.

India's overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,95,70,871. The active cases have come down below 10 lakh. The country has 9,13,378 active cases presently and has witnessed 3,77,031 deaths so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 1,17,525 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,82,80,472 till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 25,90,44,072 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 39,27,154 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 38,13,75,984 samples have been tested up to June 14 for Covid-19. Of these 17,51,358 samples were tested on Monday.

Global caseload tops 176 million

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 176 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.80 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 176,195,220 and 3,808,883, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 33,473,180 and 599,928, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 29,510,410 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (17,452,612), France (5,803,012), Turkey (5,336,073), Russia (5,162,049), the UK (4,589,398), Italy (4,245,779), Argentina (4,145,482), Colombia (3,777,600), Spain (3,741,767), Germany (3,724,168) and Iran (3,039,432), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 488,228 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (374,305), Mexico (230,150), the UK (128,171), Italy (127,038), Russia (124,681) and France (110,616).