As the second wave of coronavirus has started showing signs of slowing down, the daily cases and deaths in India have witnessed a gradual low over the past few weeks. However, the trend in Kerala seems unpredictable, as Covid-related deaths increased by 149 percent after the lockdown which was imposed on May 06. However, the number of fresh cases in Kerala has started plummeting, and recent statistics suggest that the daily cases have reduced by 59 percent since the lockdown.

Covid in Kerala: Complete variance from the national trend

Medical experts believe that Kerala's Covid curve is progressing in complete variance with the national trend. In India, the weekly positive cases and deaths have dropped by 72 percent and 28 percent respectively over the past 28 days. However, in Kerala, fresh cases have started declining, but the death rate is still above 150, a bitter element that is alarming medical experts in the state.

Last week, Kerala had reduced the number of tests by 22 percent. As the number of tests was reduced slightly, positive cases also started declining, but the test positivity rate (TPR) is still above 12.

On Monday, during the routine press conference, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had revealed that the statewide lockdown restrictions will change after June 16. He also hinted that several restrictions will be lifted in the coming days.

The fear of a third wave

During several press conferences, the Kerala chief minister had repeatedly warned people regarding a possible third wave that could hit the nation. Pinarayi Vijayan also requested people to follow strict social distancing measures to protect themselves from the Covid pandemic.

On Monday, Kerala witnessed 7,719 fresh coronavirus cases and 161 deaths. A total number of 68,573 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The test positivity rate on Monday is 11.26 percent, while the average TPR in the past three days is above 12.