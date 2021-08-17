India pulled off a historic victory against England in the second Test of five-match series at Lord's. It was also Virat Kohli's maiden Test win at Lords as skipper.

He has now become only the third Indian skipper after Kapil Dev (1986) and MS Dhoni (2014) to do so. The Indian skipper also went past West Indies skipper Clive Lloyd in the list of captains with most Test wins.

Kohli now has 37 wins while Lloyd had 36. Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith (53 in 109 Tests), Australians Ricky Ponting (48 in 77) and Steve Waugh (41 in 57) are ahead of Kohli.

According to records, India and England have locked horns a total of 19 times at Lord's. England have won 12 matches while India have emerged winners in just three of them. Four of the remaining fixtures have ended in a draw.

In 2014, a fantastic effort from Ishant Sharma (7/74) helped the Indian team record a famous win at the iconic stadium. However, four years later, England avenged the loss by crushing India by an innings and 159 runs.

Lord's has now become India's second-most successful overseas Test venue, along with Queen's Park Oval (Port-of-Spain), Sabina Park (Kingston) and SSC (Colombo), with three wins. Melbourne Cricket Ground remains the best with four.