India recorded 91,702 new Covid cases and 3,403 deaths in the last 24 hours, making it the fourth consecutive day the country reported less than one lakh cases, according to data released by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Friday.

On June 8, India recorded 86,498 cases, lowest since April 2 when the country logged 89,129 new cases. However, the figure increased slightly the ver y next day. India's overall tally of Covid cases now stands at 2,92,74,823 with 11,21,671 active cases and 3,63,079 deaths so far.

After battling a brutal second wave for weeks, fresh Covid cases came down below the three lakh-mark for the first time on May 17 after touching record high of 4,14,188 on May 7. According to the Health Ministry, a total of 11,21,671 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,77,90,073 till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 24,60,85,649 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 32,74,672 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 37,42,42,384 samples have been tested up to June 10 for Covid-19. Of these 20,44,131 samples were tested on Thursday.

Global Covid cases

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 174.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.76 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University. In its latest update on Friday morning, the University revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 174,759,974 and 3,769,088, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 33,427,481 and 598,728, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in second place.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (17,210,969), France (5,791,608), Turkey (5,313,098), Russia (5,108,217), the UK (4,558,926), Italy (4,239,868), Argentina (4,066,156), Spain (3,729,458), Germany (3,718,617) and Colombia (3,665,137), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 482,019 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (359,676), Mexico (229,580), the UK (128,131), Italy (126,855), Russia (123,178) and France (110,432).