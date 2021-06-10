The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday issued a letter to all the states, directing against sharing eVIN data on vaccine supplies. The order, which was issued to all states and UTs, stated that the ministry "owns" data on vaccine stockpiles and temperature at all levels of vaccine storage and that it should not be shared without its permission. Soon after the order was issued many public activists termed it a 'gag order.

Amidst sharp criticism of its Wednesday order, the centre on Thursday issued a clarification in which it argued that it advises states and union territories to get authorization before sharing eVIN data on vaccine supplies and storage temperatures in order to 'prevent commercial abuse of the data by other entities.'

The Health Ministry clarification follows media reports that the Centre had written to states and UTs, advising them not to share data from the Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN) system on vaccine stocks and storage temperature at public forums without prior consent, and that it was "sensitive information to be used only for programme improvement."

"The crucial information related to specific vaccine usage trends for multiple vaccines used in Universal Immunization Programme (UIP), and temperature-related data in respect to each such vaccine, can be used to manipulate the market as well as associated research with respect to various vaccines and cold chain equipment," the ministry said in a statement.

Data shared with media on daily basis: Health Ministry

The data on vaccine stocks is reflected on the Co-WIN platform, and it is also shared with the media and public through weekly news conferences and daily news releases, according to the ministry, which reiterated that the goal of its letter was to prevent sensitive information from being misused.

The ministry added, "Government of India is committed to transparency in the Covid-19 vaccination programme and that is the reason it came up with real-time IT-based tracking of vaccine logistics up to beneficiaries through Co-WIN. The aim is to share the information with the general public on a regular basis."