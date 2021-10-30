In the last 24 hours, India registered 14,313 fresh Covid-19 cases and 549 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday. The new fatalities increased the death toll to 4,57,740.

The recovery of 13,543 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,36,41,175. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.19 per cent.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate is 1.18 per cent, which is less than 2 per cent for the last 36 days. As many as 1,61,555 active cases at present constitute 0.47 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the states/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 daily new cases that are being reported for 125 consecutive days now.

The daily positivity rate was reported to be 1.22 per cent. It rate has remained below 2 per cent for the last 26 days. The last 24 hours saw a total of 11,76,850 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 60.70 crore cumulative tests.

With the administration of 56,91,175 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 1,05,43,13,977. This has been achieved through 1,05,30,690 sessions.

Global caseload tops 246 mn

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 246 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.98 million and vaccinations soared to over 6.94 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number number of vaccine doses administered stood at 246,004,319, 4,988,624 and 6,947,883,074, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 45,923,884 and 745,375, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 34,246,157 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (21,793,401), the UK (9,021,701), Russia (8,260,045), Turkey (7,961,505), France (7,248,285), Iran (5,899,509), Argentina (5,286,074), Spain (5,008,887), Colombia (4,997,444), Italy (4,757,231), Germany (4,553,744), Indonesia (4,242,532) and Mexico (3,793,783), the CSSE figures showed.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (607,462), India (457,191), Mexico (287,274), Russia (230,786), Peru (200,149), Indonesia (143,333), the UK (140,815), Italy (132,004), Colombia (127,195), Iran (125,875), France (118,561) and Argentina (115,916).

(With inputs from IANS)