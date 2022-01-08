Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated citizens on crossing the "milestone" of over 150 crore Covid-19 vaccinations across the country.

He said that India is "grateful" to all those who have been working to make the vaccination drive a success.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said: "A remarkable day on the vaccination front! Congratulations to our fellow citizens on crossing the 150 crore milestone. Our vaccination drive has ensured that many lives are saved. At the same time, let us also keep following all COVID-19 related protocols."

"India is grateful to all those who have been working to make our vaccination drive a success. We thank our doctors, scientists, innovators, and the health care workers who are vaccinating the people. I urge all those eligible to get their shots. Together, let's fight COVID-19."

India is currently facing the third wave of the infection with the Omicron variant making things harder for common citizens. On January 3, India started vaccination for children 15 years and above.

As on Friday morning, India has registered a single day rise of 1,17,100 new Covid cases, a significant rise from Thursday's 90,928 cases in a span of 24 hours. A total of 302 deaths have also been reported at the same time, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With the addition of 302 new deaths, the total deaths toll has climbed to 4,83,178. Meanwhile, the active caseload has jumped to 3,71,363, which constitute 1.05 per cent of the country's total positive Cases.