Tensions between India and Pakistan have entered second day. On May 9, around 8:15 PM, Pakistan launched two drone attacks within 30 minutes in the Pokhran region of Jaisalmer. The first strike occurred at approximately 8:28 PM, followed by a second at 9:02 PM. Both drones were successfully intercepted and destroyed mid-air by India's air defence systems.

Around 9:30 PM, two more drone attacks were reported in Barmer, one near the Uttarlia Airbase and the other near the Jassi military cantonment.

In response to the rising threat, blackout orders have been enforced in several border districts, including Jaisalmer, Barmer, Sri Ganganagar, Phalodi, and Jodhpur.

Jammu has also come under attack, prompting a full blackout across the region. Sirens echoed throughout the city, and residents reported loud blasts. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah posted on X at 8:32 PM, saying, "Intermittent sounds of blasts, probably heavy artillery, can now be heard from where I am." He urged residents to stay indoors and remain cautious.

Defence officials confirmed drone sightings in Jammu, Samba, and Pathankot, where engagement is ongoing. Srinagar also experienced a complete blackout, according to local sources.

In some areas, mosque loudspeakers were used to advise residents to switch off their lights as a precaution, according to PTI reports.

3 injured in Punjab's Firozpur after Pak drone hits residential area

Debris from an intercepted Pakistani drone struck a residential area in Punjab's Firozpur district, injuring three members of a local family. One of the victims is reported to be in critical condition, ANI repored.

The incident occurred in Khai Pheme Ki village, located approximately 12 kilometres from Firozpur on the Ferozepur-Fazilka road. The drone's burning debris landed on a parked vehicle, triggering a fire that caused injuries to both the residents and nearby livestock.

Lakhwinder Singh, a resident of the village, was among the three injured. A parked car at his residence caught fire following the impact, leading to significant damage and injuries.

Kamal Baghi, Managing Director of a private hospital, confirmed that the injured individuals were brought in for treatment, and medical care is currently ongoing.

It’s my earnest appeal to everyone in & around Jammu please stay off the streets, stay at home or at the nearest place you can comfortably stay at for the next few hours. Ignore rumours, don’t spread unsubstantiated or unverified stories & we will get through this together. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 9, 2025

Several regions in Punjab, including Ferozepur, Pathankot, Amritsar, and Hoshiarpur, have also been placed under blackout as tensions escalate further.

As a precautionary measure, a complete blackout has been enforced in the border villages of Santalpur taluka in Gujarat's Patan district. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has urged all citizens to refrain from spreading or believing in rumours and to strictly follow the instructions issued by the administration from time to time.

Evacuation near Loc underway

In response to heavy shelling from Pakistani forces, thousands of civilians residing near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir have been evacuated. Officials confirmed that people from Baramulla, Kupwara, and Bandipora districts are being moved to bunkers and secure shelters.

The evacuation was prompted by unprovoked shelling on civilian areas following India's targeted missile strikes on terror infrastructure across the border.

What happened on day 1 of India-Pakistan conflict

On the nights of May 7–8 and May 8, Pakistan attempted missile and drone strikes on five military installations in Rajasthan. All were neutralised mid-air by Indian defence systems. In response, India deployed a wide array of advanced air defence technologies, including the Barak-8, S-400 Triumph, Akash surface-to-air missiles, and indigenous anti-drone systems to defend against strikes on 15 cities.

Operation Sindoor is a fight against terrorism

Earlier this week, India launched "Operation Sindoor" in retaliation, conducting precision missile strikes on nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). This decisive military action followed a terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, where 27 civilians, mostly a newlywed couple's were killed while on their honeymoon.