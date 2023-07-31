The delegation of 21 MPs of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), who visited the violence-hit Manipur, briefed the floor leaders of the opposition parties in Parliament on Monday.

The 21 MPs met in Parliament, and the meeting was also attended by the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and other senior leaders.

The MPs shared the experience of their two-day visit to Manipur, where they met the victims and affected families in relief camps.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday slammed the BJP government in Manipur as well as the Centre over the situation in the Northeastern state, saying both the governments have "closed" their eyes on this matter.

"Whether it is the state government or central government, they are not taking any concrete steps (on the Manipur issue). No one is bothered. Both the governments have closed their eyes," Chowdhury, who was part of the delegation of Opposition MPs form the INDIA, who visited Manipur, told reporters here after returning from the strife-torn state.

Before leaving for Delhi, the delegation of Opposition MPs met Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan in Imphal and submitted a memorandum, urging restoration of peace in the Northeastern state.

The Congress and other Opposition parties have been blaming Chief Minister N. Biren Singh for the current crisis in Manipur and demanded his dismissal.

Ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur on May 3 and since then hundreds of people have lost their lives whereas thousands have been forced to take refuge in relief camps.

(With inputs from IANS)