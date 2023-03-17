Feminism is one of the most widely spoken topics all across. Everyone has their own take on it. For some feminism is voicing their opinion, for some it's equality. However, in this social media age, everything action has a reaction. Recently at an event, actress Sonali Kulkarni spoke at length about feminism. The actress shared her point of view on how modern Indian women wish for a well-earning, settled husband without contributing to the household's finances.

She also called women 'lazy' for not helping men in the house, and longing for a settled job, without working. Ever since her video went viral, Twitter is divided in its reaction to her statement. While many men are praising her for saying the 'truth'. A larger section of women, netizens and celebrities have slammed her for calling 'women lazy.'

Let's take a look at what did Sonali Kulkarni say at the event, that irked many.

In her interview with Bhupenddra Singh Raathore, Sonali speaking about equality and feminism said, "Bharat mein bahut saari ladkiyan alsi hain (in India a lot of women are just lazy). They want a boyfriend or husband, who earns well, owns a house, and gets regular increments. But, in the middle of this, women forget to make a stand for themselves. Women don't know what will they do."

I don't know who she is but hats off to her courage to speak the unspoken unpalatable truth! ?#Equality pic.twitter.com/vB2zwZerul — Amit Srivastava ?️ (@AmiSri) March 15, 2023

She added, "I urge everyone to bring up such women in your houses that are able and can earn for themselves. Who can say that yes, we want a new fridge in the house, you pay for half of it, I will pay the other half."

Talking about feminism she said, "I want to advise everyone that encourage the women of your house and make them capable enough that they can take their expenses and can also support their partner."

Reactions

Women are enraged over her comments, A female user said, "Twitter should invent virtual slap."

Uorfi Javed shared two cents "How insensitive, whatever you said ! You're calling modern-day women lazy when they are handling their work as well as household chores together? What's wrong in wanting a husband whose earning good ? Men for centuries only saw women as child vending machine and yes the main reason for marriage - dowry . Ladies don't be afraid to ask or demand . Yes you're right women should work but that's a privilege that not everyone gets . You're too entitled to see that may be."

How insensitive , whatever you said !

You’re calling modern day women lazy when they are handling their work as well as household chores together ?

What’s wrong in wanting a husband whose earning good ? Men for centuries only saw women as child vending machine and yes the main… https://t.co/g1rQGyuSDg — Uorfi (@uorfi_) March 17, 2023

When author Paromita Bardoloi said, "Who can give such statements that women are lazy, if not a privileged upper caste woman. Look at women in this country. The amount of unpaid labour women do almost feels criminal. She needs to read the Govt data on what women go through in this country. Sit down, Miss Kulkarni", Sona Mohapatra quote-tweeted the post and wrote, "True and truly sad. Check the matrimonial columns-wanted, good looking, educated, earning, 'homely'; take care of in-laws, Hh duties & hand over monthly salary type of ad's. Double whammy. The 'insight' she has is lazy & should have been qualified such - "in my circles".

True & truly sad @Paromitabardolo .Check the matrimonial columns-wanted, good looking,educated, earning,’homely’;take care of in-laws,Hh duties & hand over monthly salary type of ad’s. Double whammy.The ‘insight’ she has is lazy & should have been qualified such - ‘in my circles’ https://t.co/8Olt1aswGN — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) March 16, 2023

Tragedy is she threw all of us under the bus to have the applause.



If she has a stage today to speak, wearing a cut sleeves she needs to thank Feminism and million women who rallied for us



She needs to study gender justice. But she got what she wanted. Men falling all over her — Paromita Bardoloi (@Paromitabardolo) March 16, 2023

Stand-up comedian Kajol Srinivasan added, "I'm not sharing Sonali Kulkarni's trash video, but it really angers me. You can't call all women lazy when the gender equality balance is so skewed. Yes there are women who want to marry wealthy. But most women in this country aren't given education or the freedom to work."

Women needn’t defend themselves against some1 privileged like Sonali Kulkarni who seeks applause while saying ‘women are lazy…’. Her talk panders 2 all that secret hate men (n yes, women) hav for women. It’s ok. Age old problem. Women aren’t always your allies n can sell u short — MM (@MMALABIKA) March 16, 2023

I'm not sharing Sonali Kulkarni's trash video, but it really angers me. You can't call all women lazy when the gender equality balance is so skewed. Yes there are women who want to marry wealth. But most women in this country aren't given education or the freedom to work. — Kajol Srinivasan - Deport the Kohinoor (@LOLrakshak) March 17, 2023

A netizen said, "Women needn't defend themselves against some1 privileged like Sonali Kulkarni who seeks applause while saying 'women are lazy...'. Her talk panders 2 all that secretly hate men (n yes, women) hav for women. It's ok. Age old problem. Women aren't always your allies and can sell you short".

Professional front

Sonali made her acting debut with the Kannada film Cheluvi in 1992. She was seen in Dil Chahta Hai, Singham, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.