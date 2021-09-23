With 31,923 new Covid cases registered in the last 24 hours, India's daily new cases on Thursday crossed the 30,000 marks yet again. With this, the total coronavirus case tally in the country has increased to 3,35,63,421, according to the data updated by Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare on Thursday.

However, the country witnessed a slight dip in daily Covid related deaths as 282 fatalities were registered in the last 24 hours against 383 deaths on Wednesday. The total Covid fatality in the country has risen to 4,46,050. The fatality rate remained at 1.33 per cent for the last few weeks.

Kerala, which has been reporting the maximum new cases for the last few weeks, witnessed yet another spike on Wednesday as it reported 19,675 new cases against 15,768 on Tuesday. Similarly, Maharashtra also continued to witness a spike in new cases as it reported 3,608 new cases on Wednesday.

As per the Health Ministry's data, a total of 41,990 people recovered in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative recoveries so far to 3,28,15,731. The Covid recovery rate stands at 97.77 per cent.

At present, India has 3,01,640 active cases, the lowest in the last 187 days, which is 0.90 per cent of the total positive cases registered since 2020.

The daily positivity rate declined to 2.09 per cent, which remained below 3 per cent for the last 24 days, while the weekly positivity rate remained at 2.11 per cent, remaining below 3 per cent for the last 90 days, according to the health ministry.

A total of 55.83 crores (55,83,67,013) Covid samples have been tested so far in the country, out of which 15,27,443 were tested in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry data said.

To date, the country has administered 83.39 crores (83,39,90,049) doses of Covid vaccines, out of which 71,38,205 jabs were given in the last 24 hours, the health ministry's data said.