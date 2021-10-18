In the last 24 hours, India registered 13,596 new Covid-19 cases, which was the lowest single-day spike in 230 days, with 166 new deaths. The overall death toll increased to 4,52,290., according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update released on Monday.

The recovery of 19,582 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients to 3,34,39,331. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.12 per cent, which currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

The active caseload has fallen below 2 lakh mark and is presently at 1,89,694, which is lowest in 221 days. The active cases presently constitute 0.56 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 9,89,493 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 59.19 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 1.37 per cent has remained less than 3 per cent for the last 115 days now. The daily positivity rate at 1.37 per cent has also remained below 3 per cent for 49 days and less than 5 per cent for 132 consecutive days.

With the administration of 12,05,162 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 inoculation coverage has exceeded 97.79 crore. This has been achieved through 96,88,300 sessions.

Mumbai records no Covid death, for first time

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Sunday reported zero Covid-19 deaths, for the first time since March 26, 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic gripped the city in a big way.

Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray, who is one of the Guardian Ministers of Mumbai, hailed the development as "good news" after nearly 20 months. "Keep the mask on the face and get yourself vaccinated if you haven't yet! Help us keep Mumbai safe. We are here to serve you!" he exhorted Mumbaikars in tweets.

The city also recorded 367 new cases, while 518 fully recovered patients went home on Sunday, heartening the city health authorities. Presently, 5,030 active cases still remain in the city as the harried health authorities heave a sigh of relief over the nil fatalities.