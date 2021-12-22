India registered 6,317 fresh Covid cases and 318 deaths in the last 24 hours, and the Omicron tally has reached 213, as per the figures provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday for the last 24 hours.

With the addition of 318 new deaths, the overall Covid death toll has climbed to 4,78,325, third after the United States and Brazil.

Meanwhile, the Omicron infection tally has climbed at 213 across the nation. However, out of total Omicron positive, 90 have been discharged. So far 15 states have reported Omicron infection, said the ministry.

The recovery of 6,906 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,42,01,966. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

India's active caseload is presently at 78,190, the lowest in 575 days. Active cases constitute 0.22 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020. With the administration of 57,05,039 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 138.96 crore as of Wednesday morning.

Global caseload

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 276.2 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.36 million and vaccinations to over 8.76 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 276,200,632 and 5,368,422, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 8,767,449,046.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 51,272,854 and 810,045, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (34,752,164 infections and 478,007 deaths), followed by Brazil (22,219,477 infections and 617,948 deaths).

The other countries with over 5 million cases are the UK (11,607,864), Russia (10,089,945), Turkey (9,211,710), France (8,818,154), Germany (6,869,505), Iran (6,175,782), Spain (5,585,054), Italy (5,436,143), Argentina (5,404,380) and Colombia (5,110,788), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Mexico (297,916), Russia (293,329), Peru (202,295), the UK (147,896), Indonesia (144,024), Italy (135,931), Iran (131,167), Colombia (129,534), France (122,931), Argentina (116,953) and Germany (109,028).

