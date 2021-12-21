India registered 5,326 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in 581 days, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday, though numbers of Omicron variant keep increasing sporadically across the country.

On Monday, the country had recorded 6,563 new Covid cases and 132 deaths. With the addition of 453 new deaths on Tuesday, the death toll has climbed to 4,78,007.

Meanwhile, the Omicron infection tally has climbed at 200 across the nation. However, out of the total Omicron positive, 77 have been discharged. So far 12 states have reported Omicron infection, said the Union health ministry on Tuesday.

The recovery of 8,043 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,41,95,060. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

India's active caseload is presently at 79,097, the lowest in 574 days. Active cases constitute 0.23 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.

Also in the same period, a total of 10,14,079 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 66.61 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 0.59 per cent has remained less than 1 per cent for the last 37 days now.

The daily positivity rate stands at 0.53 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for the last 78 days and less than 3 per cent for 113 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 64,56,911 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 138.35 crore as of Tuesday morning.

More than 17.38 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Tuesday morning.

Global caseload

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 275.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.36 million and vaccinations to over 8.72 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 275,438,382 and 5,360,382, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 8,726,609,684.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 51,097,528 and 807,945, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (34,746,838 infections and 477,554 deaths), followed by Brazil (22,215,856 infections and 617,873 deaths).

The other countries with over 5 million cases are the UK (11,518,116), Russia (10,064,290), Turkey (9,191,851), France (8,745,272), Germany (6,834,488), Iran (6,173,369), Spain (5,535,231), Italy (5,405,360), Argentina (5,395,044) and Colombia (5,109,022), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Mexico (297,863), Russia (292,331), Peru (202,225), the UK (147,722), Indonesia (144,013), Italy (135,778), Iran (131,124), Colombia (129,487), France (122,702), Argentina (116,930) and Germany (108,484).

