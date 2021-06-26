Witnessing a slight dip, India reported 48,698 new Covid-19 cases and 1,183 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Saturday.

The total caseload rose to 3,01,83,143 cases as India crossed the mark of over three crore Covid cases on Wednesday.

This is the ninth consecutive day in the last two months when the death toll has been below the 2,000-mark.

India has become the second country after the US to record more than three crore cases of Covid. India added one crore cases in the last 50 days.

It is also the 19th consecutive day when India reported less than one lakh new coronavirus cases. On March 23, India had recorded 47,262 cases while on June 22 India reported 42,640 cases.

The active cases have now come down below 6 lakh. The country has 5,95,565 active cases presently and has witnessed 3,94,493 deaths so far.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 64,818 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,91,93,085 till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 31,50,45,926 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 61,19,169 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 39,95,68,448 samples have been tested up to June 24 for Covid-19. Of these 17,35,781 samples were tested on Thursday.