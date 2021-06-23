Karnataka reported 3,709 fresh infections in the last 24 hours as recoveries continued to outnumber the daily Covid cases in Karnataka with 8,111 patients discharged across the state, said the health bulletin on Tuesday.

"Recoveries shot up to 26,62,250, so far with 8,111 patients getting discharged during the day , while 3,709 had tested positive on Monday, taking the state's Covid tally to 28,15,029 including 1,18,592 active cases," said the bulletin.

As the epicentre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported 803 case on Monday, taking its Covid tally to 12,07,096 including 69,344 active cases, while recoveries rose to 11,22,252 with 1,745 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours.

The virus claimed 139 lives including 26 in Bengaluru, 15 in Dakshina Kannada and 11 in Mysuru and with rest remaining in 27 districts across the state during the day. Out of 1,29,099 total tests conducted across the state during the day, 42,694 through Rapid Antigen detection and 86,405 through RT-PCR method.

Vaccination Drive

Positivity rate rose to 2.87 per cent and case fatality rate to 3.74 per cent across the state on Monday. Meanwhile, 2,79,310 beneficiaries including 78,132 above 45 years and 1,93,297 in the 18-44 years age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

Cumulatively, 1,99,12,833 people including senior citizens, healthcare workers and frontline warriors have received the jab since the vaccination drive was launched on January 16," added the bulletin./Eom/240 words