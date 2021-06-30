India reported 45,951 new Covid-19 cases and 817 deaths in the last 24 hours, making it the lowest number of deaths due to Covid since April 10, as per data released by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Wednesday.

On April 10, India recorded 839 fatalities due to the coronavirus. It is also for the third time in over two and half months that the Covid-19 toll has come below the 1,000-mark and the 12th consecutive day in the last two months when the toll has been below the 2,000-mark.

The total caseload rose to 3,03,62,848 after India crossed the three crore mark exactly a week back. India is the second country after the US to record more than three crore cases, adding one crore cases in the last 50 days.

It is also the 23rd consecutive day when India reported less than one lakh new coronavirus cases. On June 29, India recorded 37,566 cases, lowest since March 18 while on June 22 India reported 42,640 cases.

The active cases have now come down below 6 lakh. The country has 5,37,064 active cases presently and has witnessed 3,98,454 deaths so far.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 60,729 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,94,27,330 till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 33,28,54,527 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 36,41,983 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 41,01,00,044 samples have been tested up to June 29 for Covid-19. Of these 19,60,757 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Global caseload

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 181.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.93 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 181,750,422 and 3,936,463, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 33,651,870 and 604,457, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 30,316,897 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (18,513,305), France (5,835,885), Russia (5,428,961), Turkey (5,420,156), the UK (4,791,628), Argentina (4,447,701), Italy (4,259,133), Colombia (4,213,074), Spain (3,799,733), Germany (3,735,399) and Iran (3,192,809), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 515,985 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (397,637), Mexico (232,608), Peru (191,899), Russia (132,314), the UK (128,390), Italy (127,542), France (111,230) and Colombia (105,934).