India reported 42,766 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the total infection to 3,29,88,673, with Kera leading the way with an increase while Odisha too is witnessing revival in many districts, said official data.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Kerala continued to witness an increase in the Covid cases. The state alone accounts for a maximum number of active cases at present. The number of active cases in the state stands at 2,50,065, so far, according to the ministry's report.

At the same time, India registered 308 new deaths due to Covid, taking the cumulative fatalities so far at 4,40,533, according to the Ministry's report released on Sunday morning.

In the meantime, a total of 38,091 Covid infected patients recovered/discharged in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally of the Covid recovery in the country so far to 3,21,38,092.

The Covid recovery rate was reported at 97.42 per cent, according to the health ministry's report. The active cases in the country stand at 4,10,048, which accounts for 1.24 per cent of total cases.

As per the ministry's data, India's daily Covid positivity rate was reported at 2.45 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was reported at 2.62 per cent. It is the 72nd day that India's weekly positivity rate remained below 3 per cent.

A total of 53,00,58,218 Covid samples were tested so far in the country, of which 17,47,476 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, ministry's data said.

India has so far administered 68.46 crore doses of Covid vaccines, including 71,61,760 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

Odisha reports 805 fresh Covid cases

Meanwhile, Odisha reported as many 805 cases, including 131 below 18 years to have been infected with the Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

According to the state information and public relation department, 467 of the new cases were detected from the quarantine centres while 338 are local contact cases. Among them, 131 are in the age group of 0-18 years, which is 16.27 per cent of the new cases.

The highest 346 fresh cases were reported from Khurda district, while 98 cases were reported in Cuttack district. Meanwhile, Mayurbhanj, Kendrapara and Balasore districts reported 37, 33 and 30 cases respectively.

All other districts reported below 30 cases on Sunday. With these new cases, the total number of active cases in the state reached 7,158. The state has also confirmed the death of seven persons due to Covid-19 after completing the due audit process.

Angul and Balasore each district has reported two deaths while one death was reported from Khurda, Cuttack and Bhadrak districts. Till now, 8,047 have died after being infected with the coronavirus in Odisha, the state health department said.