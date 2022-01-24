India has registered a substantial decline in the Covid-19 cases with 3,06,064 news infections surfacing in past 24 hours, as per the Health and Family Welfare Ministry data on Monday.

In the same period, a total of 439 deaths were reported pushing the total fatality count to 4,89,848.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has jumped to 22,49,335 which constitute 5.69 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,43,495 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,68,04,145. Consequently, the country's recovery rate stands at 93.07 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 14,74,753 tests were conducted across the country taking the cumulative tests so far to 71.69 crore.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate has mounted to 17.03 per cent while daily positivity rate stands at 20.75 per cent.

With the administration of over 27 lakhs vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 162.26 crore as of this morning.

More than 13.83 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, according to the health ministry.