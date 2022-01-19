Admitting that "fully vaccinated" certificates have been issued to unvaccinated persons, the Jammu and Kashmir Health Department has started a special drive to identify people who have received the COVID vaccination certificate despite being administered with only one dose.

Many people have produced proof that they received "fully vaccinated" certificates despite getting only a dose or not even a single dose.

In each case, authorities are collecting inputs from such beneficiaries and ensuring the actual administration of vaccines to each at the earliest. At the same time, the Department has issued strict and necessary instructions in this manner to avoid such incidents in the future.

Authorities admitted that during the campaign mode of COVID vaccination such isolated incidents of unintentional wrong entries have happened because of the sudden increase in data uploads into the Cowin portal and unintentional mistakes by support staff.

Such cases are in a microscopic minority, claims the government

In an official handout, the authorities mentioned that Jammu and Kashmir has administered close to two crore doses and is the forerunner in the country in vaccinating its eligible population. Such cases constitute a microscopic minority, maybe in single digits.

In a recent incident, it was noticed that two beneficiaries aged 51 and 49, belonging to Block Sogam, District Kupwara, were inadvertently marked as vaccinated with a second dose as of 11th September 2021, while actually, they were yet to receive their second dose physically. Upon identification of the cases, immediate arrangements to administer missed vaccine doses at the beneficiaries' homes were made.

On COVID vaccination, the government informs that 51,060 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,99,77,343.

Div Com Kashmir reviews COVID situation in Valley

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole chaired a weekly covid containment review meeting of the Kashmir division through virtual mode to assess the progress made to mitigate the impact of the third wave.

During the meeting, Divisional Commissioner stressed surveillance and monitoring of home isolated patients and emphasized regular communication with them and distribution of COVID care kits to them.

He said that there is complacency in people regarding the wearing of masks and stressed upon the continuation of enforcement of SOPs.

He also directed enhancement of the testing capacity of existing labs besides activation of Panchayat Covid Care Centers and deployment of staff, ASHAs, Anganwadi Workers, Lambardars, Chowkidars for the management of those centers.

He also directed for establishment of neonatal child care facilities to treat newly born babies in case they contract COVID infection.

Divisional Commissioner also directed for creation of the second line of additional human resources in order to tackle the current wave if the existing supporting staff of hospitals gets infected by the COVID.