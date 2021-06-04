Amid apprehensions that boozers would emerge as 'super-spreaders of the deadly virus after the opening of liquor shops in Jammu and Kashmir, authorities have made Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) mandatory before buying liquor.

This decision has been taken by the district administration of Samba after witnessing an unprecedented rush of people on the first day of the opening of liquor shops during unlock-1.

'Trippers' have to go for mandatory rapid Corona rapid test before purchasing liquor. Already authorities have conducted Corona tests of all salesmen of liquor vendors before allowing the opening of shops.

Mobile testing teams depute outside wine shops

As authorities have made a roaster for the opening of different categories of shops, wine shops were opened, first time after one month, on Wednesday. Three wine shops situated on the Jammu-Pathankot highway in Samba district witnessed a huge, rather uncontrolled rush of boozers. Fearing that people gather outside these shops would emerge as super-spreader of the deadly virus, authorities decided to depute mobile teams of the health department to conduct Corona tests. Initially, these teams would be deputed outside wine shops situated on the highway.

Social distancing goes for a toss after opening of liquor shops

All COVID SoPs were violated when liquor shops were opened in Jammu province on Wednesday after month-long closure owing to Corona curfew. To ensure adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour, authorities have deputed few cops outside these shops, but the policemen appeared to be helpless in controlling numbers of boozers who turned out in large number.

Liquor shops opened after successful e-auctioning

In the last week of April, liquor shops across Jammu and Kashmir were closed following a surge in positive cases and the imposition of Corona curfew. In the month of April, the J&K government had successfully e-auctioned all liquor shops and this step would fetch Rs140 crore for one year to the J&K government. The e-auction replaced the traditional practice of renewal of license, leaving 228 liquor traders without a job.