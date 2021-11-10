India recorded 11,466 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours with a total of 460 fatalities, taking the death toll to 4,61,849, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

The recovery of 11,961 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,37,87,047. With this, the country's recovery rate stands at 98.25 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

The active caseload stands at 1,39,683, the lowest in last 264 days. Currently, the active cases constitute 0.41 per cent of the country's total positive cases, the lowest since March 2020.

Meanwhile, India has so far conducted over 61.85 crore cumulative Covid tests with a total of 12,78,728 tests being conducted during the said period. The weekly positivity rate at 1.20 per cent has remained less than 2 per cent for the last 47 days now.

The daily positivity rate stands at 0.90 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for last 37 days and less than 3 per cent for 72 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 52,69,137 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 109.63 crore as of Wednesday morning. This has been achieved through 1,11,61,268 in sessions.

Gurugram leads in Haryana with over 36L vaccinated

With more than 36.11 lakh people being vaccinated against Covid-19, Gurugram has become the first district in Haryana to do so, health officials have said on Tuesday. Of the 36.11 lakh, about 15.10 lakh beneficiaries have got the second dose.

Gurugram Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Virender Yadav said that till Monday more than 36.11 lakh people were vaccinated in the district. Faridabad ranked second where more than 25 lakh jabs have been administered so far.

At the same time, Ambala is at third place in this list where over 14 lakh people have got inoculated. According to officials, more than 40 per cent of the beneficiaries are people from other states, who are living in Gurugram for employment.

District Immunisation Officer M.P. Singh said: "Keeping in mind that a maximum number of people get vaccinated, now a door-to-door vaccination campaign has been started, which is going on at the expected pace.

"In this sequence, a total of 14,208 people were vaccinated against coronavirus in the district on Monday, of which 13,507 people were vaccinated at government centres and 701 at private centres. Of this, the first dose of vaccine was given to 3,703 and the second dose to 10,505," he said.

Gurugram on Monday recorded nine fresh coronavirus cases while no casualty was reported. Covid-19 toll in Gurugram stands at 923, the officer said.