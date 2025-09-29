Chak De! India, India wins the Asia Cup 2025 by 5 wickets against Pakistan in the final in Dubai on Sunday (September 28). Suryakumar Yadav was on fire, and the nail-biting, tense game went down to the last over, but it was Tilak Verma and Shivam Dube who helped India clinch victory.

After Shivam Dube was out, it was Rinku Singh and Tilak Verma who shone on the field, and the second-last six by Tilak helped Indian fans breathe a sigh of relief.

Not just Indians all across the world are rejoicing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also described India's five-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup final as "Operation Sindoor on the games field."

"#OperationSindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same – India wins! Congrats to our cricketers," Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X.

Several photos and videos on social media have emerged showing Indians on the streets bursting crackers and dancing, swinging their hearts out.

Under Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy and mentor Gautam Gambhir's guidance, India displayed composure, resilience, and fearlessness, successfully chasing down 147 and sealing their ninth Asia Cup title.

Indians refused to take the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi

Indian players refused to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi. The decision caused a delay in the post-match presentation, as Pakistani players also stayed in their dressing room, adding to the chaos.

Indian players celebrated without the trophy, with Suryakumar Yadav recreating Rohit Sharma's 2024 World Cup win and doing the slow-motion celebration as if holding a trophy.

Team India followed up with mock trophy lifts for the fans and cameras before resuming celebrations in the dressing room.

Several players later shared photoshopped images of themselves holding a trophy on social media.

Suryakumar Yadav donated his individual match fee to the Pahalgam attack victims

Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav donated all his individual match fees from the tournament to the victims of the Pahalgam attack.

"I have decided to donate my match fees from this tournament to support our Armed Forces and the families of the victims who suffered from the Pahalgam terror attack. You always remain in my thoughts. Jai Hind," Surya wrote on Twitter (now X).

During the post-match press conference, Suryakumar Yadav said it was dedicated to the Indian Army

Virtual Trophy Celebration First Time in History

Captain Sky with honor. ??pic.twitter.com/28vi1Y4tIb — TheFunOne (@thefunone0822) September 28, 2025

India's T20 players earn Rs 4 lakh per match. With seven matches in the Asia Cup 2025, Suryakumar Yadav will donate Rs 28 lakh to the armed forces and the Pahalgam victims.

India chose not to shake hands with Pakistan after their first Asia Cup 2025 match on September 14, breaking the usual custom. Captain Suryakumar Yadav dedicated the victory to the Indian armed forces and the families of those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.

"Hope they continue to inspire us all, we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile," Surya said.

At the post-match press conference, Suryakumar explained that the decision had been taken in alignment with the Indian government and the BCCI. A journalist from Gulf Today questioned his sportsmanship. SKY replied that some things in life stood above sporting spirit.

Surya was accused of mixing politics with cricket. During the post-match press conference, a Pakistani journalist alleged that Surya was "the first captain to mix politics with cricket".

"You are getting angry, right?" Surya quipped and refused to give a reply.

Suryakumar Yadav fined by ICC

Suryakumar Yadav was fined 30% of his match fee for his Pahalgam tribute mention, according to PTI. Pakistan filed a formal complaint against the Indian captain. The penalty was decided after a hearing led by ICC match referee Richie Richardson. The BCCI has appealed the verdict.

Suryakumar Yadav pleaded not guilty. However, he was reportedly warned against using any statements during the tournament that might be seen as political.

Operation Sindoor on the field continues

The Indian Armed Forces carried out Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, 2025, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians on April 22, 2025.