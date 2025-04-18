India is a key resource talent hub for AI professionals: Jayant Chaudhary

India is a key resource talent hub for AI professionals, which is a clear indicator of the efforts of the government and the industry to nurture an environment for adoption on AI, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (Independent Charge), Jayant Chaudhary, has said.

Speaking at Africa's largest tech and startup show, 'GITEX Africa 2025', the minister said that India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) has driven transformative changes across areas, especially through developments of digital identity (Aadhaar), digital payments (UPI), e-commerce (ONDC), and healthcare.

"And we are increasingly integrating advanced technologies – AI, cybersecurity, fintech, and digital infrastructure – into our skilling ecosystem. Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH), a digital public infrastructure for the skilling ecosystem has onboarded more than one crore users in over one and a half years. These are areas, rich with potential, for collaboration with our African partners and we can collectively grow our economies through sustained partnerships," the minister told the gathering at the event in Morocco capital Marrakesh.

The three-day event provided platform for policy leaders, changemakers and visionaries to collectively discuss and deliberate on the opportunities to collaborate and further the imperative of inclusive and equitable growth of the global economy.

"India, where the pace of digitalisation is higher relative to some other developing economies, with established open-source Digital Public Infrastructure systems, has the potential to catalyse speed of digitalisation in other developing countries seeking to develop such systems through collaboration and knowledge sharing," Chaudhary added.

On the sidelines of the summit, the minister held productive bilateral meetings. In his discussions, Chaudhary touched upon broadly on exploring synergies in AI, research and capacity; discussed insights on how DPI can be a catalyst for inclusion, innovation and equitable growth; and shared India's experience in building scalable, inclusive technology for public good, according to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

