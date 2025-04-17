'Always kept national interest paramount in his politics', PM Modi pays tribute to Chandrashekhar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to former PM Chandrashekhar on his birth anniversary, saying that he always kept national interest paramount in his politics.

In a heartfelt tribute to the late leader, PM Modi posted on his X handle that he is remembered for his efforts for social harmony and nation-building.

"Humble tribute to former Prime Minister Chandrashekhar ji on his birth anniversary. He always kept national interest paramount in his politics. His efforts for social harmony and nation-building will always be remembered," wrote PM Modi on his X handle.

He also posted two pictures of the late leader.

Paying his tribute, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Chandrashekhar was a strong voice of the oppressed and deprived, a popular politician and a nationalist thinker.

CM Yogi wrote on his X handle in Hindi (loosely translated as), "A humble tribute to the strong voice of the oppressed and deprived, popular politician and nationalist thinker, former Prime Minister Chandrashekhar ji, on his birth anniversary! His commitment towards nation-building, social justice and public welfare is a guiding light for all of us."

Chandrashekhar was born on July 1, 1927, in the village of Ibrahimpatti in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district. He was attracted to politics right from his student days and was known as a firebrand leader with revolutionary fervour.

He began his parliamentary career after being elected from Uttar Pradesh on a PSP ticket in 1962. He remained an MP, except for the period from 1984 to 1989. He joined the Indian National Congress in 1964. During the 1975 Emergency, he parted ways with the Congress. He was arrested under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act, 1975. During his incarceration, he penned his 'Jail Diary'.

He was conferred with the Outstanding Parliamentarian Award in December 1995.

As President of the Janata Party, he undertook a padayatra from Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu to Rajghat in New Delhi from January 6, 1983, to June 25, 1983. He spoke a lot about social justice, equality, and the need to uplift the poor.

Chandrashekhar was sworn in as the Prime Minister on November 10, 1990, with support from various political parties, including Congress, after the relinquishing of office by Vishwanath Pratap Singh.

He tendered his resignation in March 1991 when the Congress withdrew support. Chandrashekhar passed away in Delhi on July 8, 2007, at the age of 80.

(With inputs from IANS)