The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued an advisory ahead of the India International Trade Fair, listing roads that may see congestion from November 14 to 27. While the fair will be restricted to business visitors from November 14 to 18, it will be open to the public from November 19 to 27.

In view of this, the traffic police took to Twitter to say: "No entry of visitors from Gate No. 5-A and 5-B. Entry from Gate No. 01, 04, 10, 11 and Craft Museum Gate. Entry for media persons from Gate No. 4 and 10. Entry for ITPO officials from Gate No. 4 and 10. No entry for Trade Fair after 6 pm."

"No sale of tickets at Pragati Maidan. Tickets would be sold online and at selected metro stations. Alighting point for chauffeur-driven vehicles and taxis will be on service lane in front of Gate No. 4. Entry to fair grounds may be closed earlier," they added.

Further, sharing a detailed advisory, the police wrote: "Traffic Advisory. In view of the India International Trade Fair, 2022 at Pragati Maidan from 14th to 27th November, necessary traffic arrangements have been made. People are advised to plan their travel accordingly."

They listed that parking will not be allowed on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg. No vehicle of visitors will be allowed to park on the Sher Shah Road, Purana Quila Road, Bhagwan Dass Road and Tilak Marg. Vehicles that are found parked in the area will be towed and parked in the National Stadium parking.

The parking facility will be available at Bhairon Mandir Parking on Bhairon Road, Delhi Zoo, and Bhagwan Dass Road (only on Saturday and Sunday). In addition, a shuttle service will also be available from Bhairon Mandir parking to Pragati Maidan gate number 1.

It further stated that Bhairon Marg, Purana Quila Road, Shershah Road-Mathura Road from W-Point to Mathura Road —Subramaniam Bharti Marg Crossing must be avoided. The police also instructed people to use the foot-over bridge on Mathura Road.

Where can people buy tickets?

Visitors going to the fair can buy tickets at https://insider.in/india-international-trade-fair/event

What is the ticket price?

The ticket prices for adults will be Rs 500 and for children, it will be Rs 150 from November 14 to 18. Further, the general days are divided into two categories. The ticket price will be Rs 150 for adults and Rs 60 for children. On weekdays, the ticket price for adults will be Rs 80 and Rs 40 for children.

What are the timings for the fair?

The trade will begin at 10 am and close at 7:30 pm on all the days except the last day. On November 27, it will close at 4.30 pm.

What is the theme of the fair?

The theme this year is 'Vocal for Local, Local to Global'.