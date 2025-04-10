India has 3.45 lakh registered homoeopathy doctors, 277 hospitals: Ayush Ministry

India currently has 3.45 lakh registered homoeopathy doctors, 277 homoeopathy hospitals, 8,593 homoeopathy dispensaries, and 277 homoeopathy educational institutions, according to the government data.

Ministry of Ayush said that in 2025, India is hosting its largest Homoeopathic symposium on the occasion of World Homoeopathy Day in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Every year, on April 10, India joins the world in commemorating World Homoeopathy Day, marking the birth anniversary of Dr Samuel Hahnemann, the father of homoeopathy.

In India, this day holds a particular significance, as more than 100 million people in the country depend on this line of treatment.

"Homoeopathy has quietly built one of the strongest healthcare support systems in India. Behind its soft approach lies a solid framework of doctors, hospitals, colleges, and research. Over 3.45 lakh registered homoeopathic doctors are working across the country to bring gentle, affordable healing to millions of people," according to the ministry.

India is also home to 277 homoeopathy hospitals that offer inpatient care. These hospitals help patients who don't need emergency treatment but still need careful attention.

Alongside, there are 8,593 homoeopathy dispensaries spread across towns and villages, delivering basic health services. For those who need longer monitoring and recovery, India offers 8,697 homoeopathy beds in Ayush wellness hospitals.

Education in homoeopathy is also thriving. There are 277 colleges across the country. These include 197 undergraduate institutes, 3 standalone postgraduate colleges, and 77 combined UG/PG colleges.

All of these come under the National Commission for Homoeopathy, Ministry of Ayush. These institutions are powered by 7,092 dedicated teaching faculty members, shaping the next generation of BHMS (Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery) doctors.

On the pharmaceutical front, 384 industries are involved in producing homoeopathic medicines in India. This ensures the availability of high-quality, standardised remedies across the country.

To support quality, 1,117 official pharmacopoeial monographs for homoeopathic drugs have been published—providing a reliable reference for safe and effective medicine preparation.

With 35 dedicated research centres and OPDs under the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH), India is pushing the boundaries of what this ancient system can do in the modern world.

"And to keep everything running smoothly, 28 State Councils and Boards ensure that doctors are well-qualified and ethically registered, maintaining public trust across the healthcare system," said the ministry.

(With inputs from IANS)