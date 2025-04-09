'Inciting violence': BJP slams Mamata Banerjee over Waqf (Amendment) Act

The BJP on Wednesday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Act, alleging that she is using the issue to "incite violence" across the country.

BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain defended the Waqf (Amendment) Act, claiming that it is a "progressive" law aimed at benefiting poor Muslims, particularly women.

"The Waqf (Amendment) Act is a great act for the poor Muslims, for the Muslim women. The wealthy individuals who have been benefiting from it are the ones who have a problem with this act. No poor Muslim will face any issues, and the committees managing mosques, dargahs, or graveyards will not have any non-Muslim members," he told IANS.

Hussain further accused the Trinamool Congress of using the Waqf issue to "stir violence", citing unrest in Jammu and Kashmir and Murshidabad.

"This is a ploy by Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress to incite violence under the pretext of this Act. We will not let this succeed," added Hussain.

BJP Spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi also criticised Mamata Banerjee's decision, emphasising that the Waqf (Amendment) Act is a federal law that applies to all states.

"In a federal structure, the law passed by the Central government is binding on all states. This is not a matter of choice," Tripathi said.

He added that Mamata Banerjee is deliberately trying to "mislead" people, adding that she should accept that she has "no faith" in the Constitution and does not wish to follow it.

BJP leader Tokhan Sahu also supported the Act, stating that it was passed under the constitutional framework and should be implemented by all state governments.

"The law was passed by Parliament, and we must follow it. It is good for the people of the country, including the Muslim community," he said.

He further added that the Congress had implemented certain amendments in the past that were aimed at benefiting Muslims, but it is important to recognise that this new law is for the betterment of all.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the Waqf (Amendment) Act will not be implemented in West Bengal, drawing a strong reaction from the BJP.

Addressing the 'Navkar Mahamantra Divas' event in Kolkata, the Chief Minister assured Muslims that the new law would not affect West Bengal.

She urged the Muslims to remain united amid growing protests, emphasising that nothing will happen in Bengal that can "divide and rule."

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to "improve" the administration and management of Waqf properties, was passed by Parliament and also received President Droupadi Murmu's assent, making it law.

(With inputs from IANS)