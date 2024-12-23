The 22nd Divya Kala Mela, a grand cultural event held at India Gate, New Delhi, concluded with record-breaking sales of over Rs. 3.5 crores. The event, organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), was a testament to the extraordinary talents and cultural contributions of Divyangjan, persons with disabilities, on a national scale. The Divya Kala Mela, which ran from the 12th to the 22nd of December, 2024, was not just an event but a celebration of creativity and entrepreneurial spirit of persons with disabilities.

The Mela was a platform for Divyang entrepreneurs to showcase their exemplary craftsmanship, resulting in outstanding stalls that were honored with awards. The event was graced by Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, DEPwD, and Smt. Richa Shankar, Deputy Director General, along with senior officials from the Department. Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, in his address, commended the artists and entrepreneurs, stating, " Divyangjan are setting milestones in every field, including entrepreneurship. The government remains steadfast in its commitment to the economic, social, and educational empowerment of Divyangjan." His words echoed the sentiment of the event, highlighting the achievements of Divyang entrepreneurs and artists.

The Mela also marked the launch of a new mobile application by the National Divyangjan Finance and Development Corporation (NDFDC). This significant step aims to provide seamless access to loans for Divyang entrepreneurs and individuals, further empowering them economically. The 11-day extravaganza was a mesmerizing showcase of talent. Divyang artists from across the country captivated the audience with a variety of artistic performances, including dance, music, painting, and theatrical presentations. The audience and dignitaries present applauded the remarkable efforts and unparalleled talents of these artists.

The grand finale featured a cultural programme -- 'Divya Kala Shakti' -- at Kartavya Path. Here, Divyang artists showcased their talents through captivating dance, music, and theatre performances and painting. The event not only showcased the abilities of Divyangjan but also emphasized the need for a more sensitive and inclusive society. The Divya Kala Mela and Divya Kala Shakti events are reminiscent of similar historical events that have aimed to empower and celebrate the talents of persons with disabilities. For instance, the annual 'Ability Fest' in Chennai, India, is a similar platform that showcases the talents of persons with disabilities in various fields, including arts and entrepreneurship.