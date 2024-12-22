The entrepreneurial community was left in shock as news broke of the sudden demise of Rohan Mirchandani, co-founder of Epigamia, one of India's most prominent Greek yogurt brands. Mirchandani, who was just 42, reportedly succumbed to a heart attack on the night of December 21, 2024. The news was confirmed by multiple sources to Moneycontrol, leaving the company and the entire entrepreneurial community in deep sorrow.

Mirchandani, an alumnus of NYU Stern and Wharton School, was a visionary entrepreneur who had a significant impact on the Indian FMCG sector. He co-founded Drums Food International in 2013, the parent company of Epigamia. The brand, initially an ice cream venture, pivoted to Greek yogurt, capturing the attention of health-conscious consumers in India's top cities with its flavored offerings.

The entrepreneur's journey began with a lecture he attended in Mumbai on consumer brands and the lack of innovation in the FMCG sector. This lecture sparked a eureka moment for Mirchandani, leading him to start his own venture.

In December 2023, Mirchandani moved into the role of executive chairman, with co-founder Rahul Jain taking on the role of co-founder and CEO. Despite the change in roles, Mirchandani's vision and values remained the guiding force for the company. His sudden demise has left a void in the company, but the leadership, including Ankur Goel and Uday Thakker, are determined to honor Mirchandani's vision and continue to guide the business forward.

All of us at the Epigamia family will deeply mourn this loss. Rohan was our mentor, friend, and leader. We remain steadfast in our determination to carry forward his dream with strength and vigor. Rohan's vision and values will continue to guide us as we work together to honor the foundation he built and ensure that his dream continues to flourish, a Drums Food spokesperson said.

Under Mirchandani's leadership, Epigamia had ambitious plans for the future. The brand, which was retailed across 20,000 touchpoints in more than 30 towns as of December 2023, was planning a foray into the Middle East by 2025-26. It clocked sales of Rs 168 crore in FY23 and had plans to grow revenue to 250 crore in FY25.

Mirchandani's sudden demise is a stark reminder of the fragility of life. It brings to mind the untimely deaths of other young entrepreneurs in recent years. Rohan Malhotra, the co-founder and managing partner of early-stage venture capital firm, Good Capital, passed away on October 1, 2024. Ambareesh Murty, the 51-year-old co-founder of online furniture store Pepperfry, died of a cardiac arrest during a biking trip in Leh in August 2023.

The loss of Rohan Mirchandani is a significant one for the Indian entrepreneurial ecosystem. His vision, leadership, and commitment to innovation have left an indelible mark on the FMCG sector. As the Epigamia family and the larger business community mourn his loss, they also pledge to carry forward his dream and ensure that his vision continues to flourish. His legacy will continue to inspire and guide future entrepreneurs in their journey.