India and France will hold their annual Strategic Dialogue on tomorrow, January 7 in New Delhi. Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor will lead the Indian delegation while the French delegation will be led by Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to the French President.

The two sides will hold discussions on wide-ranging bilateral and global issues. Bonne will also call on other Indian dignitaries. The last edition of the Strategic Dialogue was held in February 2020 in Paris.

Bonne is arriving in India on two-day visit - the first by a foreign dignitary in 2021

The visit comes on the back of an uptick in bilateral relations between India and France. French Defence Minister Florence Parly was in India in September last year for the induction ceremony of first of Rafale fighter jets, which India has acquired from France's Dassault Aviation.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Macron had spoken over phone and discussed a number of issues, including COVID-19 vaccines, Indo-Pacific cooperation, maritime security, defence cooperation etc.