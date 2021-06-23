India and Fiji have signed an MoU on Wednesday for cooperation in the field of Agriculture and allied sectors, which will remain valid for a period of five years. The meeting was held virtually between the two countries.

India's Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar and Fiji's Minister of Agriculture, Waterways and Environment Dr. Mahendra Reddy signed the Memorandum of Understanding.

Tomar said that India believes in the spirit of 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam'. India has helped all the countries in the same spirit even during the Corona pandemic. In addition, many concrete steps have been taken in the country like setting up of 1 lakh crore Agriculture Infrastructure Fund and creation of 10 thousand FPOs, he said.

Tomar said that cordial and friendly relations between India and Fiji are based on mutual respect, cooperation and strong cultural and people-to-people ties. Prime Minister Modi's historic visit to Fiji and the first Forum for India Pacific Islands Cooperation have given a new impetus to India's engagement with Fiji and the Pacific region. The signing of this MoU today will prove to be a milestone in further strengthening the multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries.

Shri Tomar said, "Food and agriculture are closely related to climate change. Both countries are cooperating in dealing with global challenges in this regard. Despite the Corona pandemic, we have been able to distribute about 7 tonnes of seeds of 14 varieties of fruits and vegetables as requested by Fiji, as a grant from the Government of India, for the livelihood restoration of communities affected by Cyclone Yasa."

Fiji's Minister Dr. Reddy expressed happiness over the MoU and said that both countries will keep their mutual relations dynamic in the same spirit.

What the MoU says

The MoU provides for cooperation in the fields of Dairy Industry Development, Rice Industry Development, Root crop diversification, Water Resources Management, Coconut Industry Development, Food Processing Industry Development, Agriculture Mechanization, Horticulture Industry Development, Agricultural Research, Animal Husbandry, Pest and Disease, Cultivation, Value Addition and Marketing, Post-Harvest and Milling, Breeding and Agronomy.

The Government of India and the Fiji government will set up a Joint Working Group to prepare procedures, plan and recommend programs of cooperation towards achieving its aims. The Working Group will hold its meetings alternatively in India and Fiji once in every two years.