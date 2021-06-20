Light at the end of the tunnel has kept millions going through the challenging times of a pandemic. It's been over a year since our lives took a drastic turn, our lifestyles changed completely, and new norms became a part of our routines. Amidst all this, the hope remained that once the vaccines are ready and rolled out for masses, we can all bring back normalcy that we knew before the COVID pandemic.

India has been fighting the ultimate battle against the virus, and despite the unfortunate deaths and inability to control the spread of the virus effectively, the country has overcome major challenges and obstacles in bringing the vaccine for all. To this day, millions of people have been vaccinated, many received their two doses as well. But all this did not just happen overnight.

Timeline of important decisions w.r.t COVID vaccines

Here's a timeline of some of the most important decisions taken by the central government to speed up the vaccination drive in India.

April 29, 2020 COVID task-force was set up to provide support to any possible vaccine rollouts in future May 5, 2020 PM Modi chaired meeting with Task Force on COVID vaccine, hurdles faced by vaccine manufacturers were cleared May 17, 2020 Grassroot execution of streamlined and responsive framework to bolster vaccine production June 13, 2020 SII signs deal with AstraZeneca to exclusive manufacture its vaccine in India June 30, 2020 PM Modi enunciated four guiding principles to form the foundation of the national effort. Vaccinate vulnerable groups first

Vaccination of "anyone, anywhere"

Vaccines to be affordable, universal

Support, monitor vaccine production in real-time June 30, 2020 Creation of a tech platform that would complement vaccination at scale across the nation - CoWIN as we know it today July 21, 2020 SII committed to few million vaccine doses by Nov-Dec 2020, 300 million doses by March 2021. Vaccine got its name - Covidshield August 12, 2020 Govt sets up National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC), met for first time September 27, 2020 India supported global community by exporting vaccines to save millions around the world October 15, 2020 PM Modi reviewed vaccine research and development, reiterated support for vaccine development ecosystem October 17, 2020 PM Modi reviewed COVID situation in India, vaccine preparedness, delivery, distribution and administration November 20, 2020 PM Modi reviewed India's vaccination strategy, including issues like prioritization of population groups, reaching out to HCWs, cold-chain Infrastructure augmentation, adding vaccinators and tech platform for vaccine roll-out November 28, 2020 PM Modi visited vaccine plants, reviewed progress and next course of action December 7, 2020 SII applies for emergency use authorization for the first made-in-India vaccine, COVISHIELD January 3, 2021 DCGI grants approval to vaccines of Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech - India's first vaccines approved and ready for rollout January 12, 2021 First shipments of Covidshield vaccines left to multiple locations January 16, 2021 Worlds largest vaccination drive started with frontline workers, 50+ and under-50 age group with co-morbidities.

So far, India has administered 26.86 crore doses of COVID vaccines with around 23.43 percent of the adult population receiving at least one dose.