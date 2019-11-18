India has relaxed visa and entry procedures for UAE tourists by offering them a visa-on-arrival facility. In line with the new regulation, Emiratis visiting India can get visa-on-arrival at six designated international airports - Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai.

The new visa facility, which was introduced on November 16, is offered for 60 days with additional benefits like a double entry for business, tourism, conference and medical purposes, India's external affairs ministry officials told PTI.

However, the ministry clarified that the visa-on-arrival is available only to those UAE nationals who have earlier obtained an e-Visa or a normal paper visa for India, irrespective of whether the visa holder actually visited India or not. Those UAE nationals visiting India for the first time are advised to apply for e-Visa or a normal paper visa, PTI reported.

"A special gesture for the UAE with whom India has a comprehensive strategic partnership. Privileged to assume charge. Hope to further strengthen the warm India-UAE relations," said a statement released by Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi.

Tourism, Medical Purposes

Majority of Emiratis visit India for tourism, business and medical purposes and the number of visitors has shown steady growth in recent years. Several major Indian hospitals have witnessed a significant increase in the number of Emirati patients, thanks to highly skilled Indian doctors and low treatment costs.

Of late, India, along with several other countries, has been relaxing visa rules in an apparent move to attract tourists from across the world, including the Gulf region. As part of the move, India now offers e-Visa facility to citizens of around 170 countries.

India and the UAE have strengthened their bilateral trade in recent years, which crossed $60 billion last year and aims at $100 billion by 2020.

Indians visiting the UAE touched one million in the first half of 2019, after crossing two million in 2018, according to the latest official statistics.