Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel on Tuesday, August 20, announced that the India government will now offer a 30-day e-tourist visa for a fee of $25 during the peak tourism season between July to March.

News agency PTI reported that Patel also announced a 5-year e-tourist visa for a fee of $80 and 1-year visa for a fee of $40. "For Japan, Singapore and Sri Lanka lean period visa fee will be $10 and $25 for 30 days, 1 year and 5 years," the minister said.

Patel further went on to say that during the off-season, which is from April to June, tourists will be able to get a 30-day e-visa for $10.

The move was to encourage tourists to visit India. Patel was speaking at the inauguration of a meeting with the state government.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke about Indian tourism and its stuttering economy. PM Modi said that every Indian should visit at least 15 domestic tourist destinations over the next three years to pump up domestic travel.