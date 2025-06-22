In a significant development, the Indian government has successfully evacuated 311 more Indian nationals from Iran, bringing the total number of evacuees to 1,428. This operation, known as Operation Sindhu, is a large-scale effort aimed at bringing back Indian citizens stranded in the war-torn region. The latest batch of evacuees arrived in New Delhi on June 22, 2025, via a special flight from Mashhad, Iran. This evacuation comes in the wake of heightened tensions following U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, which have further destabilized the region.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has been at the forefront of this evacuation effort. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared updates on the operation through social media, stating, "Operation Sindhu continues. 311 Indian nationals arrived in New Delhi on a special flight from Mashhad at 16:30 hrs on 22nd June."

A significant portion of the evacuees comprises Indian students, particularly those from Jammu and Kashmir. The J&K Students Association expressed their gratitude towards the government for the timely intervention. They stated, "The Mahan Air flight (W50071A) from Mashhad, Iran, carrying over 280 Indian students, including 200+ from Kashmir, has safely landed in Delhi. A moment of immense relief and joy for families who waited with anxious hearts."

Regional Cooperation and Humanitarian Assistance

The evacuation operation is not limited to Indian nationals alone. The Indian government has also taken up the task of evacuating Nepalese and Sri Lankan nationals from Iran, following requests from their respective governments. The Embassy of India in Tehran announced that citizens of Sri Lanka and Nepal would be evacuated by the Government of India.

The situation in the Middle East has been deteriorating rapidly, with tensions escalating between Iran and Israel. The conflict has been marked by a series of military strikes and counterstrikes, leading to a volatile security environment. The Israeli military initiative, known as 'Operation Rising Lion,' aims to cripple Tehran's nuclear ambitions, while Iran has responded with a series of counterstrikes.

The geopolitical implications of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East are significant. The tensions between Iran and Israel have the potential to destabilize the entire region, with far-reaching consequences for global security. The involvement of major powers, such as the United States, further complicates the situation, as it adds another layer of complexity to the already volatile environment.

In light of these developments, the Indian government has been actively engaging with international partners to address the crisis. The Ministry of External Affairs has been in close contact with the Iranian foreign ministry, as well as other regional stakeholders, to ensure the safety of Indian nationals and to explore diplomatic solutions to the conflict.

The evacuation of Indian nationals from Iran is a critical component of India's broader foreign policy strategy, which emphasizes the safety and security of its citizens abroad. The operation also reflects India's commitment to regional stability and cooperation, as it extends assistance to neighboring countries in times of crisis.