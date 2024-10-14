India enters top league globally in filing 6G tech patents

After successfully deploying 5G across the nation in record time, India is fast advancing on 6G technology, and now ranks in the top league when it comes to filing patents related to 6G.

The country now ranks among top six in global 6G patent filings. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisaged India to be a front-line contributor in the design, development and deployment of 6G technology by 2030.

Under the 'Bharat 6G Vision', the government is already evaluating 470 proposals on 'Accelerated research on 6G Ecosystem'. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has funded two next-generation testbeds to advance the 6G research.

According to a government-led panel, India can achieve a share of 10 per cent of all 6G patents along with one-sixth contributions to global standards in the next three years. The country has already launched various initiatives like 'Bharat 6G Vision' and 'Bharat 6G Alliance', along with the patent and IPR support framework and commissioning of testbeds.

As per industry experts, for India to become a deep-tech leader, penetration of both wireline and intelligent wireless broadband networks, with reliable connectivity, is critical.

World telecom leader, experts and academia from more than 190 countries are set to attend the 10-day World Telecom Standardisation Assembly (WTSA2024) in India from October 14-24. The 'WTSA 2024' is being held for the first time in the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) history of 150 years in the national capital from October 14-24.

According to DoT, India hosting the 'WTSA-2024' is an opportunity to influence the global telecom agenda as we prepare for advancements like 6G and beyond. Now, the DoT has set the ball rolling by launching the WTSA 2024 Outreach Sessions.

Scheduled in Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, the outreach sessions aim to provide a distinctive platform to students for learning and direct engagement with industry experts, fostering meaningful interactions and knowledge exchange.

(With inputs from IANS)