The Congress party in Jammu and Kashmir has been thrown into turmoil following its worst-ever defeat in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

The party, once a dominant force in the region, now finds itself grappling with internal strife, as grassroots leaders openly accuse senior members of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) of prioritizing personal and monetary gains over the party's interests.

The factional infighting, which has long simmered beneath the surface, has now erupted into a full-blown crisis, threatening the party's future in the region.

Accusations of corruption and betrayal

According to party insiders, a significant section of Congress leaders in Jammu has raised the banner of revolt after the party managed to win just one of the 43 Assembly seats in the Jammu region.

This abysmal performance stands in stark contrast to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) historic and unprecedented success, where it captured 29 seats. The Congress's electoral debacle has left many within the party disillusioned, with grassroots workers and local leaders blaming the senior leadership for the debacle.

Sources from within Congress have pointed fingers at senior JKPCC leaders, accusing them of focusing more on securing personal benefits than supporting the party's candidates on the ground.

"The senior leadership of JKPCC betrayed the party's interests for their own gains," wishing anonymity a senior leader told International Business Times, adding "These self-styled leaders have been more concerned with lining their pockets than ensuring the party's victory."

These accusations, if proven true, could further tarnish the already fragile image of the party in the region.

Alleged misappropriation of party funds

A particularly damning allegation is the misappropriation of party funds meant for election campaigns and grassroots organization efforts.

Insiders allege that senior leaders diverted resources intended for booth-level workers and other critical activities, leading to the Congress's weakened presence on the ground.

"Funds meant for organizing rallies, publicity, and electioneering were siphoned off by these leaders, including some candidates," said a source privy to the internal workings of the party. "This severely hampered our efforts to connect with the voters and mobilize support", a source said.

In addition, sources claim that the dissenting leaders are now preparing to compile a detailed report documenting these financial irregularities.

This report, which they intend to present to the central leadership in New Delhi, will allegedly expose the corrupt practices of certain JKPCC functionaries and candidates. The hope is that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will take decisive action to address the issues that have plagued the party at the state level.

"The Congress leadership in New Delhi must be made aware of the acts of omission and commission by these local leaders," one insider stated, adding, "It is crucial to inform Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi about the misuse of funds and the betrayal of the party's grassroots workers."

Internal corruption not limited to elections

The dissenters have also pointed to long-standing issues of corruption within the JKPCC, claiming that the misappropriation of funds was not limited to the recent elections.

According to the disgruntled leaders, JKPCC officials had previously misused funds allocated for the Congress's participation in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a high-profile national event aimed at rejuvenating the party's support base across India.

The financial irregularities during this event, they argue, only compounded the party's woes during the Assembly elections.

"Funds meant for publicity and outreach during the Bharat Jodo Yatra were also misused by these same individuals," said one senior leader. "These financial irregularities severely undermined the Congress's efforts to rebuild its presence in Jammu and Kashmir."

Poor candidate selection and alleged secret deals

In addition to allegations of financial corruption, dissenting leaders within the Congress have also raised concerns about the poor selection of candidates for the Assembly elections. They allege that senior JKPCC functionaries misled the party's top leadership by recommending weak candidates who had lost the trust of the electorate.

"Some of the candidates chosen for key constituencies had no real connection with the voters and were widely viewed as ineffective," said one insider. "The JKPCC leaders deliberately projected weak candidates who were unlikely to win", sources said.

Even more troubling are reports that some senior JKPCC leaders may have entered into secret deals with rival political parties, effectively sabotaging Congress's chances in certain constituencies.

According to sources, these leaders struck covert agreements with candidates from other parties, thereby ensuring that the Congress fielded weak contenders in areas where it could have mounted a serious challenge. "There are credible reports that JKPCC leaders made deals with candidates from other political parties," said one source. "This was done to weaken the Congress's prospects and protect their own personal interests."

Calls for internal probe and leadership accountability

In the wake of these serious allegations, the dissenting leaders within the Congress are demanding an internal probe to expose the corrupt elements within the party. They argue that unless these "black sheep" are removed, Congress will continue its downward spiral and face near extinction in the region.

"There needs to be a thorough investigation to root out the corrupt leaders who are bringing the party down," said one leader. "If the Congress is to survive in Jammu and Kashmir, we must take strong action against those who have betrayed the party and its values."

The internal crisis in the Congress comes at a time when the party is already struggling to maintain its relevance in Jammu and Kashmir's rapidly changing political landscape.

The National Conference (NC), with which the Congress jointly contested the Assembly elections, made a strong comeback by winning 42 out of the 52 seats it contested. In contrast, the Congress managed to win only six seats, with just one victory in the Jammu region. All of its Hindu candidates in Jammu were decisively defeated by the BJP and other political parties.

Congress's diminishing role in government formation

With the NC securing support from four victorious Independent candidates, its total number of seats has risen to 46, surpassing the simple majority needed to form the next government in Jammu and Kashmir. As a result, Congress's role in the new government is expected to be minimal, with its six MLAs unlikely to have any significant influence on the legislative process.

The election results mark a major setback for Congress, which had hoped to regain some of its lost political ground in the region. However, the party's dismal performance, coupled with the internal discord, left its future in Jammu and Kashmir in serious jeopardy.