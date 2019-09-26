India has deployed marine defence systems, including warships, submarines, maritime patrol aircraft and fighter jets, for monitoring purposes ahead of Pakistan's naval exercise in the north Arabic Sea, according to reports.

The Indian Armed Forces will be keeping "close tabs" on the military drills and has kept its defence position operational ready "to prevent misadventure", defence sources told The Times of India.

"There is a heightened threat perception about strikes, whether by state or non-state actors, after India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's status. Even if the Pakistani exercise is a regular one, intensions can change very quickly," an official said.

The military drill that will test missile, rocket firings and combat manoeuvres between September 25 to 29 will be tracked by the Indian Navy and the Air Force assets, to monitor the neighbouring country's capabilities and a lookout for any deviations from the routine.

Naval warships

The Poseidon-8l patrol aircraft will be used by the Indian navy for monitoring the maritime exercise region.

Defence officials have identified at least seven to eight warships and will be maintaining high operational readiness, which is said to have been sustained after the IAF conducted airstrikes on terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad's training facility in Balakot, Pakistan, on February 26.

Earlier this week, the Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat, stated that the facility in Balakot and the terrorist launch pads along the Line of Control (LoC) has been revived. He told reporters that "at least 500 infiltrators" were waiting to infiltrate into India and stated the defence forces are alert and "will ensure that maximum infiltration bids are foiled."

The Army Chief had asserted that the Indian military is ready for operations in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), when provided official orders from the Centre. Sources said a military conflict is 'unlikely" but the defence will not "take any chances".

Last month, joint military exercise between China and Pakistan's Air Force in "Shaheen VIII" was also monitored by Indian forces.