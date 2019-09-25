In response to the Kashmir issue, Jaish-e-Mohammad with Pakistan' ISI is readying a special squad to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, according to latest intelligence reports.

The Pakistan based terror group, with inputs from the state intelligence agency, is planning a "sensational attack" in September, intelligence agency source told Times of India.

The inputs were obtained from a foreign intelligence agency who intercepted communication in the form of handwritten note between JeM operative Shamsher Wani and his handler, according to reports.

Terror alert has been issued in 30 Indian cities, including Jammu, Amritsar, Pathankot, Gandhinagar, Kanpur and Lucknow, that are "vulnerable" to possible attacks.

The national security chief, Doval, faces major risk to his life as he has overseen counter-terror operations like a surgical strike in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation to the Uri attacks in 2018 and the Balakot airstrikes in February.

Security officials have stated that apart from losing key militia members, the Indian government's decision to abrogate Article 370, that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, has reinforced Jaish's resolve to plan a "dramatic retaliation" by targeting high-ranking officials.

Latest reports have revealed that JeM has changed its name to Majlis Wurasa-e-Shuhuda Jammu wa Kashmir in a bid to avoid international attention on its terrorist training activities in Pakistan.

With its new name, which roughly means "gathering of the descendants of martyrs of J&K", the terror outfit is reportedly preparing a group comprising of at least 30 suicide attackers to conduct attacks on Indian military installations and defence convoys in J&K.

Indian defence intercepted a major attempt by Pakistan military and the Border Action Team (BAT) trying to infiltrate into Indian border from PoK's Haji Pir region earlier this month.

Pakistan stated that it has shut down 13 training camps run by JeM, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen in various parts of PoK, reportedly to avoid being blacklisted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).