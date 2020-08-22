coronavirus delhi
India tested over 10 lakh people for coronavirus on Friday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. This comes on a day when India reported 69,878 coronavirus infections, taking the total tally to 29,75,701.

Keeping its commitment of exponentially increasing daily COVID-19 tests, India has crossed a significant milestone of testing more than 10 lakh samples in a day, taking the cumulative tests to more than 3.4 crore, Union Health Ministry said.

Number of active cases dropped to 23.82% on Saturday from 24.20%

"Early identification through testing, prompt & effective treatment through supervised home isolation and quality medical care, & innovative graded policy measures have resulted in almost 100% increase in recovered cases in the last 21 days," said a statement by the MoHFW.

The number of daily tests has been increasing in a steep climb, said the Health Ministry in a statement. Average daily tests during the past three weeks also strongly depict the progress made in enhancement of Covid-19 tests across the country, it added.

"Although higher number of tests will initially lead to a rise in the positivity rate, it will eventually lower when combined with other measures such as prompt isolation, efficient tracking, and timely effective and clinical management," said the Health Ministry.

