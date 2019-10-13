The Indian cricket team became the first Test side to make South Africa follow-on since 2008 and also the first Indian team to enforce follow-on in a Test against South Africa.

The Men in Blue made their opponents return to batting on day four of the second fixture of the three-match Test series which was played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

The Proteas got bundled for just 275 runs in the first innings of the match as Keshav Maharaj and Vernon Philander put up a fight at the end with a 109-run partnership.

Maharaj got out after scoring 72 runs whereas Philander remained not-out with 44 runs on board. The South African team were trailing India by 326 runs as the Men in Blue had posted a massive total of 601 runs with magnificent performances from skipper Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Mayank Agarwal.

The 30-year-old Indian skipper scored 254 runs and remained not-out as he decided to declare the innings and make the Proteas bat. Kohli broke many records on day three of the Test as he became the only Indian with seven double centuries in Tests, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.

After coming out to bat, the South African batting order succumbed in front of the bowling attack of Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami as Ashwin finished with the best figures among them, picking up four wickets.

The Indian team then went on to win the Test by innings ans 137 runs as they bowled out the vistiors for 189 in their second innings. The Men in Blue are on their way to completing yet another Test series whitewash as they won the first Test by a margin of 203 runs. Before this series, Team India had defeated West Indies 2-0 in the two-match Test series of the Caribbean tour.

India are currently at the top of the ICC World Test Championship table and with this series victory, they will have a massive lead in the standings.