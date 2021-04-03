The second wave of coronavirus in India is emerging as a perfect storm, as the country witnessed more than 89,000 Covid positive cases and 714 deaths on April 02. The recent surge in coronavirus cases in India is alarming, as Friday's numbers are the highest in the last six months.

Drastic surge in coronavirus cases in India

On February 22, the total number of coronavirus cases in India was just 10,000, and the journey from 10,000 to 90,000 cases took just 39 days. During the first wave of coronavirus in India, the 10,000-mark was crossed on June 11, and it took 85 days to reach the 90,000-mark on September 05.

According to the latest statistics, India has more than 6,58,900 active cases, thus taking the cumulative figure to 1.23 crores. The overall death toll in India due to the coronavirus outbreak is 1,64,110.

Maharashtra heading to lockdown

Maharashtra is the state in India that is badly affected by the fresh wave of Covid-19. On April 02, the state witnessed 47,827 new Covid-19 cases, the highest since the pandemic began last year. As the scare looms up, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday revealed that lockdown may be implemented after analyzing the figures in the next two days. He also made it clear that further measures will be taken after consulting with experts and politicians in the state.

Apart from Maharashtra, several other states in India are also planning to introduce new restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus. Karnataka has imposed new restrictions on cinema hall occupancy, bars, and restaurants at 50 percent.

In the meantime, the vaccination rollout is also progressing steadily in the nation. According to the latest updates, more than 7.63 crores of Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the nation. It was on April 1 that India started the third phase of vaccination drive. As a part of the third phase, everyone above the age of 45 are now eligible to receive the Covid vaccine.