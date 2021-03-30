Amidst the rise in coronavirus cases in Karnataka, the state authorities imposed Section 144 of CrPC in Dakshina Kannada District.

All religious gatherings are now banned at public places, public grounds, gardens, markets and religious places, as per the order signed by Dakshina Kannada District Deputy Commissioner.

Previously, the Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa held a crucial meeting with the state authorities and health minister to review the Covid-19 situation.

While he ruled out the possibility of imposing a complete lockdown in the state, the CM tightened several Covid-19 restrictions to contain the virus spread.

"Covid cases are rising in Bengaluru at an alarming rate, which is a cause of concern. Daily average cases are around 1,377 and positive cases are 16,921 in the last 14 days," Yediyurappa said.

Lockdown ruled out in Karnataka

On Monday, the Karnataka CM also said that the state government has decided to ban all kinds of protests in the state for 15 days, as he ruled out any lockdown for now.

The CM further appealed to people to cooperate by wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing.

Yediyurappa also said, "In order to contain the disease, I appeal to the public to observe proper COVID restrictions and avoid crowding, otherwise it will become extremely difficult to bring the situation under control," he warned.