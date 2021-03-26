As several countries in the world including India are witnessing a fresh coronavirus wave, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has predicted the date on which the planet will return back to normalcy. According to Gates, the world will be completely back to normal from the Covid pandemic by the end of 2022.

Coronavirus pandemic: An incredible tragedy

Calling coronavirus an 'incredible tragedy', Gates made it clear that the arrival of vaccines has opened one bright spot of hope. Gates made these remarks during an interview given to Polish newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza and television broadcaster TVN24.

Bill Gates' wife Melinda had also provided a similar timeline earlier this month when she was asked about the possible timeline when people all around the world attain herd immunity against the virus. Melinda also added that vaccines will reach everyone in developing countries by the end of 2022.

It should be noted that Gates and Melinda have donated at least $1.75 billion through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Anti-vaxxers negatively impacting fight against coronavirus

In the meantime, medical experts are worried about the rise of anti-vaxxers who are repeatedly spreading false information about the coronavirus vaccine. In the early days of vaccine administration, several conspiracy theorists outlandishly claimed that vaccination is a part of the depopulation agenda by the elites, and they even added that the newly developed vaccine could alter the DNA of a human being.

Even though there is no scientific evidence to back their claims, these conspiracy theories have convinced several people, and they are distancing themselves away from vaccination centers, which could negatively impact the world's fight against the deadly pandemic.

In the meantime, amid vaccine rollout, India is witnessing a drastic rise in coronavirus positive cases. After showing strong signs of flattening the coronavirus curve in February, Covid positive cases in the country has started rising drastically in March. According to the latest updates, the country recorded more than 59,000 positive cases today. The epicenter of coronavirus in India is Maharashtra and the state is regularly reporting more than 30,000 positive cases over the past few days.