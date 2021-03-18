After showing signs of flattening the coronavirus chaos curve, positive cases in India have once again started surging, and on Thursday, the country recorded 35,871 new Covid cases. As coronavirus positive cases in the country started increasing drastically, prime minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, urged state authorities to take strict measures to curb the spread of the deadly pandemic.

Even though it is not uncommon for the nations to witness new waves of coronavirus outbreak, the sudden surge in India was totally unexpected, especially at a time when the country is effectively rolling out the Covid vaccine.

Maharashtra facing the heat

Out of the recorded 35,871 positive cases in the nation, more than 23,000 positive cases came from Maharashtra. It should be noted that the latest number recorded in Maharashtra is very close to what the state witnessed during the coronavirus peak last September. During those times, the state continuously witnessed over 20,000 cases every day, and the recent figure indicates that Maharashtra is once again heading towards chaos this summer.

Election rallies without masks a major point of concern

In the meantime, election rallies for the upcoming legislative assembly in states like Kerala and West Bengal are progressing steadily. Even though widely considered a coronavirus hot hub, a majority of people in Kerala have already stopped the usage of masks. In election rallies, top Kerala politicians can be also seen addressing the crowds without using masks.

During the public election campaign, politicians in Kerala irrespective of parties can be seen requesting votes without a mask on their face. Health experts believe that this practice could lead to a drastic surge in Covid cases in the state, which could ultimately disrupt the stability of the healthcare sector.